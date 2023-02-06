“He has made no secret he’s always fancied himself as a serious news journo and wants to be more than just a pretty face. The Sunrise format is right up his street.”

“He put it to Network Ten’s bosses, prior to quitting, that he wanted his own nightly news show, but they only ever saw him as a safe set of hands in the light entertainment category, and a TV vet at best,” says the insider.

“Network Ten has invested a lot in Chris over 15 years. From his Bondi Vet debut back in 2009, to The Living Room and co-hosting alongside Julia [Morris] on I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here – he’s had a good run, but it’s clear it’s time to move on.”

Chris’ reported two-year deal with Channel Seven is believed to be worth more than $1 million a year. His new chapter is set to begin in July, once he finishes filming commitments for I’m A Celeb.

The shift is a homecoming of sorts for Chris. He first kicked off his career in 2003 as a presenter on Seven’s Harry’s Practice, before moving to Nine’s Burke’s Backyard.

In a statement last week, Chris, 44, gushed about how excited he is to be returning to where it all began.

“I’m not entirely sure my old access pass works, but once we get over that hurdle and I’m back from the [I’m A Celeb] jungle, I can’t wait to sink my teeth into some exciting new projects in the second half of the year and beyond with Seven,” he said.

