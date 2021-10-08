Freedom day is nearly here! Domino's

The promotion will run for a limited time only next week on October 11, so you'll want to get in quick.

The prizes to be won include one voucher for two Large Traditional Pizzas for pick-up at a Domino’s store in New South Wales, valued at $15.90.

It applies to online orders at selected stores and New South Wales only, with pick-up or delivery options available.

Celebrate with a free pizza. Domino's

And, for anyone that misses out on a voucher, don’t worry because Domino's is also offering all New South Wales customers a special 'Buy One Get One Free' deal on Monday.

All you need to do is use code 605330 when ordering online at the official Domino's website, which you can visit here. (Terms and conditions apply.)

Freedom is finally upon us, and it has never tasted so good.