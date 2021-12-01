Domino's ANZ Chief Marketing Officer Adam Ballesty said never before had everyone's favourite childhood, indulgent snack been combined with pizza, but that it's a match made in (cheese) heaven.
"I'm sure everyone can attest to fond memories of enjoying a cheese toastie, and in fact, it’s something many of us still love, and very much miss, to this day," Adam said.
"With Domino's Cheese Toastie Crust, we wanted to offer everyone the comfort of a cheese toastie but elevate the experience by transforming it into a pizza crust."
What's more, Domino's is giving one lucky couple the chance to win their wedding catered by Domino’s, with a song dedicated to the launch.
"Knowing how beloved pizza and cheese toasties are, we’ve also gone a step further to celebrate these two great loves joining together by releasing a song dedicated to 2021’s greatest couple: Cheese Toastie Love," Adam said.
"The ultimate love ballad, as sung by David Novak of Australia’s Polish Club and up- and-coming musical talent Natalie Conway tells the love story of pizza and cheese toastie in the form of melt worthy verses and an all too catchy hook."
You can find out more about the competition here.