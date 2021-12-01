Combining pizza with a childhood favourite; Domino's has officially launched its new Cheese Toastie Crust.

You can now enjoy your favourite pizza with a generous sprinkle of Australian Cheddar Cheese right to the edge of the crust with Domino's Cheese Toastie Crust.

The new oozy slice option is now available nationwide for a limited time only for $2.50 extra, and can be enjoyed on a Classic Base only.

Pizza fans will find it hard to refuse the 'cheesy ring of cheddar', with the crust reminiscent of a certain beloved sizzling cheese toast of years gone by.