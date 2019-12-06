6. Horden's Beach, Bundeena, Sydney, NSW

This is both an on-leash and off-leash beach, depending on the time of the year. You'll have to check signage at the beach to see whether your dog can run free. Signage is at Brighton Street, Horden's Lane and Liverpool Street entrances, or you can check off-leash hours here.

Find it on Google Maps here.

5. Cormorant Beach, Bawley Point, NSW

A 24-hour off-leash beach, this is a great place to take your pup too if you're looking for a little peace and quiet. If you're feeling adventurous, you can wait until the tide is low and walk around the northern headland to Bawley beach.



Find it on Google Maps here.

4. MM Beach, Port Kembla, NSW

Surrounded by what looks like an industrial wasteland, this 24-hour off-leash dog-friendly beach is a nice quiet spot to take your dog. It's home to some stunning, crystal clear rock pools. The spot is known for some rough rips, so be wary when your dog takes a dip.

Find it on Google Maps here.

3. PA Burns Reserve, Victoria

Here you'll find a big open plain of grass for dogs to run around after they've had a refreshing swim. It's very spacious, meaning if your pup isn't getting along with the other doggies, you've got room to breathe. You can find fresh drinking bowls and fountains next to the main walkway at this off-leash beach. This beach even comes with its own shipwreck! Check it out when the tide is low.

Find it on Google Maps here.

2. South Fremantle Dog Beach, WA

This beautiful, relaxed off-leash beach has bright blue waters to swim in. And it's also well equipped for kids with a playground. "There is water available for dogs, with a dog-friendly cafe just a short walk away," says Trip Advisor reviewer Jenny M.

Find it on Google Maps here.

1. Casuarina Beach, NT

This protected area in northern Darwin is home to long sandy beaches lined with Casuarina trees and sandstone cliffs. If you're bringing your fur-friend, you'll want to stick to the first section of the beach – it's only dog-friendly between Rapid Creek and Dripstone Cliffs. But the breathtaking views will make it a worthwhile expedition.

Find it on Google Maps here.