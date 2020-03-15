Nine

He and wife Cathy Evans left the experiment after a rough few weeks.

'We were very, very hopeful for the two of you,' the experts told them.

'I was hopeful too,' Josh said. 'You know, I still do care about Cathy a lot. You know, I'm sorry for hurting you. It was never my intention. Um...

'You know, I came here to find love. I know that I have many flaws, but I've been through so much with you. Had some unreal memories with Cathy.'

Remembering their wedding day, he said: 'Just seeing her and looking at her beautiful eyes and she made me feel so warm.'

NINE STATEMENT - MENTAL HEALTH MAFS:

“Nine takes its obligations in respect to the health and wellbeing of the participants of this program extremely seriously. All participants have access to the show psychologist during filming, during broadcast and once the program has ended. Nine has arranged an additional service for participants should they like or need further individual and confidential psychological support. This service gives participants access to psychologists who have been specifically engaged to support those involved in the program in relation to their experiences. This service is a dedicated helpline from which participants can also arrange face to face sessions and is an ongoing service available to them all after the series has ended.”

Need help? Call Lifeline on 131 114, visit www.lifeline.org.au/get-help/get-help-home, or call beyondblue on 1300 224 636.