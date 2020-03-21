-
Doctors on standby for Prince Philip at Windsor
A new report claims doctors are on standby for Prince Philip amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Express.co.uk reports that Philip and Queen Elizabeth travelled to Windsor to self-isolate as the pandemic spreads across the globe.
The 98-year-old is said to be "enormously vulnerable" to coronavirus, which has resulted in has doctors being on standby.
"Prince Philip is enormously vulnerable, as he is a very sick person anyway," royal expert Angela Mollard revealed.
She continuedL "He was in hospital at Christmas Time, so they will be protecting his health at Windsor. There will be doctors on staff."
Queen Elizabeth leaving Buckingham Palace for Windsor.
Her Majesty and Philip will reportedly have a significantly reduced amount of staff.
The news comes after another report claims Philip won't attend her granddaughter Princess Beatrice's wedding on May 29.
"If the coronavirus reaches Italian proportions in the UK, I seriously doubt the Duke will run the risk of travelling to London for Beatrice’s wedding,” royal expert Phil Dampier told Access.
Philip may not be able to attend Beatrice's wedding.
"He has not been coming into contact with many people in recent weeks.”
Beatrice’s wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is set to take place at the Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace with the reception to be held in the ground of Buckingham Palace.
There has also been concern that the wedding itself may have to be cancelled due to the outbreak.