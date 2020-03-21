A new report claims doctors are on standby for Prince Philip amid the coronavirus outbreak. Getty

Queen Elizabeth leaving Buckingham Palace for Windsor. Getty

Her Majesty and Philip will reportedly have a significantly reduced amount of staff.

The news comes after another report claims Philip won't attend her granddaughter Princess Beatrice's wedding on May 29.

"If the coronavirus reaches Italian proportions in the UK, I seriously doubt the Duke will run the risk of travelling to London for Beatrice’s wedding,” royal expert Phil Dampier told Access.

Philip may not be able to attend Beatrice's wedding. Getty Images

"He has not been coming into contact with many people in recent weeks.”

Beatrice’s wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is set to take place at the Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace with the reception to be held in the ground of Buckingham Palace.

There has also been concern that the wedding itself may have to be cancelled due to the outbreak.