Channel Nine

HUGH – Rodger Corser

Everyone’s favourite bad boy doctor Hugh is played by heartthrob and multiple Gold Logie nominee Rodger Corser. Rodger recently told New Idea of the similarities between the character and the real-life version of himself: “We only look and sound the same ... Hugh is far smarter!”

Supplied

CHARLIE – Nicole da Silva

Wentworth star Nicole da Silva is the actress behind lovable Charlie, a school teacher turned sci-fi author who is trying to patch things up with Matt after their divorce.

Channel Nine

MATT – Ryan Johnson

Can we just say, the genetics in this family! The other good looking Knight brother in Whyhope is played by Ryan Johnson who ticks all the boxes as brewer and landlord Matt.

Channel Nine

MERYL - Tina Bursill

A siren on the Aussie small screen for decades, Tina Bursill’s depiction of matriarch Meryl Knight is in a world of its own.

Channel Nine

PENNY – Hayley McElhinney

Ah, the will they/ won’t they dilemma that is a hallmark of good TV love stories. Colleague and on-again, off-again love interest of Hugh, Penny (played by Hayley McElhinney) is a Whyhope favourite.

Channel Nine

AJAX – Matt Castley





When you’ve got family members like Hugh and Matt, someone has to be the sensible one. The youngest Knight, Ajax (Matt Castley) is doing his best to step up and provide for his wife as he embarks on his journey in adulthood.

Channel Nine

HAYLEY – Chloe Bayliss

Played by the talented Chloe Bayliss, Hayley is a wife and mother distracted by a new man in town.

Channel Nine

BETTY - Belinda Bromilow

What’s a TV drama without some entertaining supporting characters? Belinda Bromilow is the delightfully esoteric hospital receptionist Betty who we can’t stop watching.

Channel Nine

KEN - Charles Wu

Charles Wu has long garnered affection from Doctor Doctor fans for his delightful portrayal of loyal hospital administrator Ken.

Channel Nine

SHARNA - Chantelle Jamieson

Ministerial high-flyer Sharna (Chantelle Jamieson) is just the type of woman to catch Hugh’s eye – could she be The One?

Channel Nine

WES - Darren McMullen

Fresh from his hosting gig on The Voice, Scottish delight Darren McMullen plays mechanic Wes whose wife is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Channel Nine

KASSIE - Zoë Ventoura

Packed to the Rafters favourite Zoe Ventoura is back to break Aussie TV audiences’ hearts again with her portrayal of terminally ill Kassie, a longtime friend of Charlie’s.

Channel Nine

TOM - Lincoln Younes

From Summer Bay to Whyhope! Ex-Home and Away star Lincoln Younes is shaking things up as the hot new country lad Tom, who’s throwing a spanner in the works of Ajax and Hayley’s marriage.

Channel Nine

MICHAEL - John Waters

Offspring fans may recognise actor John Waters as Nina, Billie and Jimmy’s dad Darcy. In Doctor Doctor, John comes to town as Michael, Meryl’s first love.