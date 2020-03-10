Nine

The couples were soon seated at a cafe, where Anastasia cut to the chase. She wanted to know Lizzie's motives for MAFS 2.0.

'Why a second time? It was a bit controversial, a bit of a disaster wasn’t it? As a woman, I wouldn’t want to put myself in the same position, you know? So why do this?

A big grin stretched across Seb's face. 'That’s a big question!'

As for Lizzie, there was no smile on her dial, just sheer sass. 'I feel like right now, we’re getting grilled,' she told viewers. 'But, ahh, let’s make this clear. Yes, all four of us are quite big personalities. But ahh, I’m the biggest personality there is. So, ahh, I can handle it all.'

Back to brunch, and Lizzie is firm with Anastasia. 'The thing is, I didn’t get any form of a chance last year.

After telling the couple that things were going swimmingly, Anastasia admitted that the, 'body language was there.' And the 'chemistry'.

At last, Zeb had some thoughts on Seb's wife. 'She’s not the bitch you thought she’d be,' he laughed to Anastasia, who replied: 'No!'

It didn't take much to convince them Lizzie was the real deal.

'I always feel compelled to touch and be affectionate with her,' Seb explained.

Zev added, 'We do know our boy well, and we do believe he has feelings for Lizzie.'

Tears welled up in Lizzie's eyes and Seb admitted: 'Liz just fits into my world.'