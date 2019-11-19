Materials
- Glitter foam sheets
- Ribbon
- Gemstones
- Scissors
- Pencil
- Glue gun
- Hole Punch
TIP! We found the glitter foam sheets at Kmart.
The template can be found HERE
The most anticipated kid's film of the year hits cinemas next week. Update your little one’s Frozen look with a simple DIY glittered crown - it’s so easy you can even get the kids involved.
Materials
TIP! We found the glitter foam sheets at Kmart.
The template can be found HERE
Personalise the newsletters you receive and gain access to competitions and offers
Oops!
Something went wrong, we were unable to log you in using that account.
Please try again later.
Thanks!
Logging you in now.
Oops!
Something went wrong, Please try again later.
Oops!
Something went wrong, Please try again later.
Thanks!
You should be receiving an email shortly to reset your password
Oops!
Something went wrong, we were unable to reset your password.
Please try again later.
Thanks!
Your password has been successfully updated.
Oops!
Something went wrong, we were unable to reset your password.
Please try again later.