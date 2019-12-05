RELATED: Five amazing skincare products that cost less than $20

What Is Perfume Made Of?

Most liquid-based perfumes are made from fragrance oil blends that are diluted in a special kind of alcohol and a little bit of water. The fragrance oil contains all the natural and synthetic ingredients that help produce the perfume’s scent while the liquid components help carry the scent to the air.

The water and alcohol also play important roles in the fragrance oil blend because they help hold the ingredients and the scent together.

The Main Difference

The basic difference between EDT and other kinds of perfume is the amount of fragrance oil in the blend, and from this difference in concentration comes all the qualities that each kind of perfume is known for.

Eau de parfum (EDP) and fragrances simply labelled as perfume contain the most fragrance oil, with their blends containing around 15-30% oil. Other kinds of perfume like eau de cologne and eau fraiche barely have any fragrance oil in their blend with concentrations hovering between 1-4%. EDT sits somewhere in the middle of the spectrum as blends contain between 5-15% fragrance oil.

How Long Does Each Perfume Last?

Since alcohol and water evaporate when exposed to air, the amount of liquid in each kind of perfume determines the longevity and intensity of a scent.

As the fragrances with the most amount of oil in their blends, EDP and perfume can last a crazy long time. At the shortest, these fragrances can last up to 8 hours, but the stronger perfumes with higher concentrations of fragrance oil can even last an entire 24hrs!

In contrast, EDT and other kinds of perfume only last a couple of hours at most because the scent goes away when the alcohol and water evaporate in the air. However, in exchange, the scents of these perfumes are a lot less intense and are usually more suitable for daily use.

How Much Does Each Perfume Cost?

Typically, fragrances with higher fragrance oil concentrations will cost more. For example, while BVLGARI EDP can cost you $155, EDT from the same brand only costs $110. Fragrances with smaller concentrations cost even less, with BVLGARI colognes costing only $83.

Which Kind Of Fragrance Should I Get?

The fragrance you should get entirely depends on the kind of scent you want and how long you want the scent to last.

If you need fragrances for everyday use, you can’t go wrong with EDT and EDP, which strike a balance between light scents and heavier fragrances.

For day-wear, most people use EDT fragrances because they have lighter scents that don’t linger for too long. These fragrances are also often cheaper than other alternatives as these contain less fragrance oil in their blend.

For night-wear, most people prefer EDP. These can be a little more expensive than lighter perfumes, but their stronger and longer-lasting scents often make events a little more special.

Which Fragrances Are More Cost-Effective?

If you’re a little short on cash, you might want to try buying fragrances from the men’s section. In most parts of the world, women’s perfumes are often more expensive than men’s perfumes, with some women’s fragrances even costing up to £GBP16 (or $AUD30) more.

You can also save up on cash by buying your fragrances from lesser-known brands. Despite often costing more, big brand fragrances won’t always work well on you, especially since fragrances can smell different from person to person.

What If I Have Sensitive Skin?

If you often get rashes from your perfume, you might be better off using lighter fragrances like eau fraiche. Unlike EDT or EDP, eau fraiche has a lot more water in it than it does alcohol, so your skin might have a better response to it than with the heavier fragrances. Your skin might also have a better response to eau fraiche because it has a really low concentration of fragrance oil in its blend.

That said, if your rashes persist, you should consult a dermatologist before trying out any more fragrances.

The Right Kind Of Fragrance

The quality of a fragrance doesn’t depend on its fragrance oil concentration level. Instead, it all depends on what kind of fragrance you need and how long you want it to last.

