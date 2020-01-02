William and Kate with Rose. Getty Images

Angela continues: "They may have become close, it may have been slightly inappropriate but was there any substance to it?

"Look the fact that it's died a death and we haven't heard about it through the rest of the year suggests to me it was just a bit of a blip."

Of course, Angela admits that it must have been a stressful time for the couple when the news hit stands.

"It was a very tense time and in fact, I would say probably the only scandal that has been around in their very long relationship," she says.

"They are pretty close and very happy with their family. I think there was very little substance to this, but at the time of course, anything that happens to the heir to the throne, the number two in waiting makes news."

To hear more about royal mistresses listen to this week's podcast here...