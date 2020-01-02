While having a mistress used to be fairly common for members of the Royal Family back in the day, now it is quite scandalous.
And, none may be more scandalous than the rumours that Prince William had an alleged affair with longtime friend, Rose Hanbury, the marchioness of Cholmondeley.
Yep, in early 2019 the rumour mill went into overdrive with reports that William had allegedly cheated on his wife, Kate Middleton.
However, royal commentator Angela Mollard reveals whether there is any substance to these claims.
"There was all sorts of gossip at the time that William had grown close to Rose Hanbury and they were slightly improper and that Kate had frozen her out," Angela reveals on New Idea podcast Royals.
"Look do we think this is true? I suspect that they were just good mates and they got on well."
"I don't think William is the sort that would ever put his marriage or the monarchy in jeopardy."
William and Kate with Rose.
Getty Images
Angela continues: "They may have become close, it may have been slightly inappropriate but was there any substance to it?
"Look the fact that it's died a death and we haven't heard about it through the rest of the year suggests to me it was just a bit of a blip."
Of course, Angela admits that it must have been a stressful time for the couple when the news hit stands.
"It was a very tense time and in fact, I would say probably the only scandal that has been around in their very long relationship," she says.
"They are pretty close and very happy with their family. I think there was very little substance to this, but at the time of course, anything that happens to the heir to the throne, the number two in waiting makes news."
