WATCH: MAFS' Stacey feels threatened by intruder KC
"The one thing that bothered me is i never ever, ever cheated on my husband during the experiment and i know he will be the first one back me up on that," said KC.
She continued: "It's so crazy, him and i were talking about it yesterday and we were actually having a bit of a laugh and there are rumours and stories that are coming out that Michael and have hooked up in the experiment and all that stuff is just absolutely false.
"We always got along super well and yeah that's all i'm going to say about that."
"Have you hooked up AFTER the experiment?" quizzed the radio host.