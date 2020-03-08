Stacey and KC didn't hit it off for the get-go. Nine

"You know everything is going to reveal itself after the experiment," replied the dance instructor.

"So that's a yes?" pushed the host.

"I'm not saying, i'm not saying," said KC

"So mark that down as a yes" said the host, before asking: "So what draws you to him?"

KC replied: "The thing i like about Michael is, he is just very honest. He's not sneaky, he's not shady. If he goes behind your back, he's gonna tell you".

KC has all but confirmed that she hooked up with Michael after the experiment. Nine

There was certainly no harmony between KC and Michael's "wife" Stacey Hampton when they first met on the show.

When the 31-year-old KC and her "husband" arrived at their first dinner party, she sent shockwaves through the room.

Clearly still feeling tender after last week’s cheating scandal, where Michael kissed co-star Hayley Vernon, Stacey seemed to perceive KC as a threat.

Things were ice cold when the pair first met. Nine

"It’s like Bold and the Beautiful walk in. They’re super cute. They’re a little bit too good looking that couple," said Mishel.

"Drew and KC. Hmm. They’re cute," Stacey told the camera.

"I don’t know about ‘hot.’ I was just, like, uh?" she said, convincing precisely no-one.