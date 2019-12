'You have to find a way to be yourself, to be authentic,' she told the room, which was packed with attendees.

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter then made a heartbreaking admission.

'I have impostor syndrome every day but it’s something we all have to overcome.'

What Beatrice suffers from is a psychological disorder where she doubts her successes and accomplishments in the workplace. A person with impostor syndrome also fears being exposed as a fraud, when in fact they are not.