The Glengowrie man, 32, was treated at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to the Royal Adelaide Hospital where he is expected to survive.

The 34-year-old woman from Park Holme was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing harm. She was refused bail to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

After the star was spotted talking to police after the ordeal, his representatives later released a statement reading, “We can confirm that last night, in Adelaide, Dev Patel and his friends witnessed a violent altercation that was already in progress outside of a convenience store.

"Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight. The group was thankfully successful in doing so and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.”

Dev (right) is currently living with his girlfriend, Tilda Coham-Hervey (middle), in Adelaide. Getty

They added that there were "no heroes" in the situation.

“This specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalised members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve,” they said.

“The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large.”

It's just the latest in a string of knife violence currently gripping Adelaide, including an incident that occurred near the city Railway Station and a home invasion in Elizabeth Vale both occurring in May