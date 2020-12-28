Delta Goodrem (pictured) is allegedly not happy about the shakeup on The Voice. Getty

“She feels betrayed and disappointed by her close friend and fellow recording artist.”

The source adds that Delta “saw herself as the queen of The Voice.”

“When the new line-up was announced, she was less than impressed. Seven said they wanted an all-star line-up and Delta didn’t make the cut. So now that Guy has signed on for the new season, it has taken it to a whole new level.”

Delta (second from right) allegedly had a "mini meltdown" when she found out her good pal Guy Sebastian (second from left) stayed on without her.

The insider also says: “And to add insult to injury, her fellow recording stablemate, Jess Mauboy,

has landed a coaching role.”

The shock claim comes after it was reported Nicole Kidman isn’t particularly happy that her husband, Keith, is working with British pop star Rita.

“It’s not like he needs the money,” a source previously told New Idea.

Rumour has it Nicole Kidman isn't particularly happy that her husband, Keith (left), is working with British pop star Rita (right).

“But he argues it’s crucial to keep up his appearances in Australia to sell albums. And besides, he enjoys nurturing new talent; he says it keeps him feeling inspired”

Keith, 53, who appeared on the first season of The Voice when it was on Nine, “swears on the bible” that nothing will happen between him and Rita, 30 – but it’s not him that Nicole is worried about.

After all, her husband has allegedly fallen victim to the charms of his coaching panel co-judges before.

