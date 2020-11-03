The Voice co-stars Delta Goodrem (left) and Boy George (right) are teaming up for a Christmas song. Getty

But it appears several of the coaches aren’t sitting on their hands as they await to hear their fate!

Long-time co-stars, Boy George and Delta, 35, have revealed they’re teaming up in another capacity, in news that no doubt has The Voice fans thrilled.

Taking to his Twitter, Boy George dropped the bombshell that he and Delta will release a festive tune together.

“Very excited to be recording a xmas song with @DeltaGoodrem and that's all I'm saying! Lol!” he teased.

It’s not the first time the Culture Club star has released Christmas music. Longtime fans would remember George was one of many famous vocalists to feature on Bob Geldof’s 1984 iconic hit, Do They Know It’s Christmas?, which raised money for those affected by the famine in Ethiopia.

While none of The Voice coaches have officially confirmed whether they are staying or going on the show, George has joked on social media that Channel Seven “couldn’t afford him.”

Solid Gold singer Delta cryptically touched on her future on The Voice during a recent interview with Stellar.

“I love the show. It’s such a wonderful experience and is something I’ve been a part of since day one,” Delta told the publication.

“I say after every season – because everybody asks every year – that, as an artist, I take in each moment and appreciate the year that’s been and all the different things I’ve been a part of," she added.

“Then looking ahead, I step into every role and every decision for my next chapter as an ever-evolving artist, and it’s always a step-by-step process of looking at my goals and planning the year ahead.”

Meanwhile, Guy Sebastian, 39, has also weighed in, telling New Idea: “I’ve had a conversation, as has Delta. Obviously, they’re going to talk to existing coaches and tell them what their plans are.”