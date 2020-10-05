Delta Goodrem (pictured) was spotted looking bumpy at Westfield Bondi Junction in Sydney. Getty

Delta – who is a doting aunt to her brother Trent’s kids, Nate and Emmy – has previously confirmed that she’s eager to start a family of her own.

In 2018, she said: “I always knew it would be a little later in life for me. I look forward to when that chapter is and that will be a beautiful moment.”

Sources add that Delta couldn’t have asked for a more perfect baby daddy than Matthew. The pair confirmed their romance in January 2018 and are reportedly engaged.

Throughout her relationship with Matthew (left), Delta (right) has, so far, remained pretty tight-lipped about their connection, choosing to only divulge certain details. Instagram

“Matt is an incredible musician. We really enjoy working together,” she says. “Music is how we met, it’s what we both do, so it’s really about just being creative in the household.”

"I made a conscious decision when I was 30 that I'm not somebody who wants to talk about relationships," Delta explained to InStyle Australia in 2018.

"I made a [choice] that I'm not even going to comment 'yes' or 'no' … I've said nothing for three or four years — all I've kept saying is 'I'm single and I'll let you know when I'm in a serious relationship.' And I will."

Now that they’ve wrapped up their Bunkerdown Sessions on Instagram, Delta Goodrem and Matthew Copley are turning their attentions to their next project – welcoming a baby! Instagram

In January 2018, the clearest indication of their blossoming romance arose when they were snapped kissing at a resort in Hawaii.

“They couldn't keep their hands off each other...if I didn't know better, I would have mistaken them for honeymooners," an onlooker told New Idea at the time.

“They were holding hands and kissing constantly - they were clearly completely wrapped up in each other.”

