Deliveroo is slinging half price burgers for one week. Nordburger

Jodi Ingham, Commercial Director at Deliveroo, said: “With International Burger Day kicking off, Deliveroo wants to give burger-loving Aussies what they want - a week’s celebration, rather than just a day.

“So, we’re excited to host Deliveroo’s first Burger-Feast-ival, treating Aussies to some of our restaurant partners’ most-loved burgers where you can try out something new, feast on an old favourite or get a few to share with your loved ones without breaking the bank.”

Customers can search “burger festival” on the Deliveroo App and order selected burgers from participating restaurants from Saturday, 28 May until Monday, 3 June.

There’s no excuse not to order in! Nordburger

A minimum spend of $10 applies, and you can find all the participating venues below:

NSW — Mary’s. Get 50% off the Mary’s burger.

VIC — The Goriller (Boss Burger). Grab 50% off Tommy the Chook.

Royal Stacks will also offer the Single Stack burger at half price.

ACT — Grease Monkey is offering The Greasy at 50% off.

SA — Nordburger will be slinging the Bacon Double Burger at half price.

QLD — Big Roddy Up Late and Big Roddy’s Rippin Rib Shack are offering 50% off their Fried Chicken Burger.

Grab these hot deals for your next family feast by heading over to Deliveroo.