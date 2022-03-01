Debra, 65, marked the occasion by sharing a throwback selfie of herself and her husband back in 2020. Instagram

Alongside the sweet picture, she penned a lengthy tribute dedicated to the day that kicked off the rest of their lives.

"30 years ago today (on February 29th) this beautiful man and I were married in Avalon," she began.

"This is us grabbing a delicious celebratory dinner at @theeuropeanmelbourne between Part One and Part Two of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in 2020 - our official (7th 😉) anniversary date. My gratitude knows no bounds."

"Dennis is the kindest, most generous person I know... a truly wonderful father... add hardworking, supportive, hilariously funny and extremely attractive and you start to see why we've managed to travel through the last 3 decades together."

The iconic Home and Away couple met while on the show. Seven

She concluded her message, "Happy Anniversary dearest Dennis. Much love and heartfelt thanks for agreeing to be the father of our two beautiful children 😊❤️❤️❤️❤️@coardelette @will_coard."

One wrote, "Love and hugs and congratulations to you both .. ❤️❤️," and another shared, "Leap year Feb 29th wedding. How awesome 👌." The couple's relationship blossomed after meeting on the set of Home and Away, when Dennis was cast as Michael Ross, Pippa's second husband and in 2011 they told Woman's Day how the soap changed their lives.

"Dennis is the kindest, most generous person I know." Instagram

"Home And Away gave me my life," said Debra, who met Dennis when he first screen-tested for the role of Michael.

"If I didn't have a steady job, I don't think I would have had children. I met Dennis, we have two great children, and he's a brilliant father."

"I met Dennis at exactly the time my ovaries were yelling, 'Hello!'" she told the publication.

"I must have smelled his testosterone. I flirted with him and there was chemistry, then I spent the next six weeks being rude to him. I guess I was testing him."

