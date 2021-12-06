“Deb will keep landing series after series, Foxtel love her." Creative Commons

It’s believed Deborah, 59, will front an all-new series next year called Find Your Dream House, which is a spin-off of her series, Find Me a Beach House.

According to the insider, it’s all part of a deal Deborah, a former model, has made with the TV giant – and it’s coming with a hefty million-dollar paycheque!

“Deb will keep landing series after series, Foxtel love her,” tells a source, who says the new series promises to be a big one.

“Unlike Beach House, which were all glam properties, this can be anything from a mansion to a bush shack – whatever their dream is.”

