David Campbell penned a sweet birthday tribute to his wife Lisa. Instagram

The sweet tribute caught the attention of several of David's Today Show coworkers, including Sylvia Jeffreys and Allison Langdon, both of whom had nothing but praises to sing of Lisa.

The former wrote: "Happiest of birthdays to Queen Campbell. Long may you reign over your beautiful family and loyal subject @davidcampbell73. Much love for the year ahead x."

Meanwhile, Alli added: "Yep you got lucky with that one my friend!! Happy birthday Lisa. Hope you had a beautiful day xx."

David and Lisa were first introduced through Kath and Kim star Magda Szubanski when Lisa was working as a theatre actress.

"I was over in Australia with a touring play. We did six weeks in Sydney and six weeks in Melbourne and the people in my cast were obsessed with Kath and Kim," Lisa told Cameron and Ali Daddo on their podcast, Separate Bathrooms.

"Magda was in a musical in Melbourne at the time, my friends and I went to see the show Magda was in and we muscled our way back stage and we became friends."

The couple also share three children, son Leo, and twins Billy and Betty. Instagram

Lisa was then invited to have some drinks in a dressing room, which turned out to be David's!

“And [David] offered me a beer and I said ‘yes’ and then from that moment we haven't really been apart," she explained.

The couple eventually wed in 2008, with matchmaker Magda taking on the role of bridesmaid.

In the early stages of their relationship, David and Lisa sought out couples therapy which they have since described as "invaluable".

The couple are also parents to three children, son Leo, and twins Billy and Betty.

