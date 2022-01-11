David, who interviewed Bob on Today Extra, said they kept in touch over the years. Instagram

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the statement read.



Bob was known best for playing Danny Tanner on the 80s sitcom Full House, a role he resurrected for the Netflix reboot Fuller House.



The actor is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his children Audrey, Lara, and Jennifer, from his first wife Sherri Kramer.

After the devastating news was made public, David took to Instagram to share a photo of himself, Bob and former fellow Today Extra co-host Sonia Kruger.

David said he was "so excited and nervous" to interview Bob on the show.

"I needn’t had been nervous. He was charming and generous every time we spoke. He stayed in touch once and a while through socials and made you feel like a friend. We spoke again late last year," he continued.

"Sometimes stars are so down-to-earth, you forget how many people they touched just by saying hi. Bob was one of those. My kids are now watching Fuller House.

David praised Bob as "charming and generous". Getty

"Thanks for giving us joy Bob. RIP."

Although Bob is believed to have died in his sleep, his cause of death is currently being investigated, which can take up to three months.

"The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete," Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany told CNN.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office also released a death investigation report which stipulated that they found no sounds of foul play in the "orderly" hotel room, as per CNN.

After Bob failed to check out of his room, it was reported that his family contacted the hotel's security, who then found the actor.

While he hosted America's Funniest Home Videos, narrated How I Met Your Mother, and was in the middle of a stand-up tour, Bob was best known as father figure Danny Tanner in 80s sitcom Full House.

The news of the actor's death came as a shock to Bob's former cast mates and lifelong friends who took to their respective social medias to pay tribute to the star.

They also issued a combined statement to share their grief.

Bob's Full House co-stars shared a joint statement following his death. Instagram

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family," the statement read. "And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob.

"He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.

~ John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley and Mary-Kate."