Former Hey Hey It's Saturday host Daryl Somers has issued an apology to musician Kamahl. Channel Nine

Appearing on Studio 10, Kamahl spoke up about his time on the show, claiming he was "humiliated".

"It hurt, of course it hurt. It's terrible to be humiliated. They wouldn't hit John Farnham or Jimmy Barnes in the face with a powder puff." Kamahl told Sarah Harris, Tristan MacManus and Angela Bishop.

Since Kamahl's revelations, John Blackman has publicly defended his actions on Facebook.

"Goodness me Kamahl, 37 years and you're still "humiliated". You knew where my booth was!" he wrote.

"If you felt so aggrieved by my "quip" you should have had marched up to it, had a quiet word in my ear and I would have desisted from making any further "racist" remarks forever".

Kamahl has admitted that he felt "humiliated" while on the show. Channel Nine

Now, Daryl Somers has issued his own statement about the controversy.

In a statement provided to Neil Mitchell from 3AW, Daryl wrote: "I want to make it very clear that I and all members of the Hey Hey team do not condone racism in any form.

"I have always considered Kamahl a friend and supporter of the show, so I deeply regret any hurt felt by him as a result of anything that took place on the programme in the past.

"I am proud of the fact that [Hey Hey It's Saturday] was the longest running comedy/variety programme on Australian television lasting for thirty years. I certainly appreciate, however, that in the context of modern society some material from the past is plainly inappropriate, and would not go to air today."

Among the resurfaced Hey Hey footage was an alarming clip from the 2009 reunion showcasing a group of men performing a Jackson Five number in blackface.

While appearing on Hey Hey It's Saturday, American musician Harry Connick Jr was offended by a racist blackface routine. Channel Nine

The Red Faces performance received a 0 score from guest judge, US musician Harry Connick Jr, who was offended by the performance.

Daryl apologised to the singer after the performance, saying "I think we may have offended you with that act and I deeply apologise on behalf of all of us – because I know that to your countrymen, that’s an insult to have a blackface routine like that on the show, so I do apologise to you.”

The American replied, saying “I know it was done humorously, but we’ve spent so much time trying to not make black people look like buffoons that when we see something like that we take it really to heart."

While Harry Connick Jr took offence to the comments on behalf of Americans, Australians have also been left reeling about the resurfaced clips.

Journalist Louise Milligan took to Twitter to express her outrage, writing "This show was awful. Racist, sexist, lowest common denominator. Mock the person of colour, mock the daffy women. Unfunny, stupid, pedestrian.

"I remember thinking it at the time & I think it now. That’s not cancel culture, it’s decency. Kamahl was right: Why are people so unkind?"