In November 2020, Darren confirmed his romance with Lucy by sharing this loved-up selfie during a coastal holiday.

A month before going public, Darren shared a concerning Instagram post claiming he could not "go on much longer". Following this, Darren's mother praised Lucy for helping him through the rough time.

"First of all we wish to thank the concerted efforts of Lucy," Jacinta Jolly wrote in a Facebook post. "As his parents, this has been the most terrifying 24 hours we've ever had to endure."

Does Lucy have a stint on The Block on the horizon? In April 2021, Darren snapped this sweet photo with the caption: "She's not bad on the tools!!"

"Welcome to the world beautiful Olive Rita Porter Jolly. You are such a special gift and we love you so much!!" Darren captioned this post following Olive's arrival in June 2022.

Little Olive was born in St John of God Ballarat Hospital.

Aww! Darren and Olive enjoyed some father/daughter bonding time in the hospital.

Happy families.

Olive is already looking like the perfect combination of Lucy and Darren.

