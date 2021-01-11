Dannii, 49, has been noticeably quiet since her hit reality show wrapped in October last year, with sources saying she’s been spending most of her time with Ethan.

The miserable outing also comes just weeks after Ethan’s dad, Kris, who Dannii dated from 2008 to 2012, announced his engagement to long-term partner, Sarah Boulazeris. The couple have two daughters, Frankie, 1, and Mila, 2.

Happier times: the former couple called it quits when their son was two. Getty

Kris, 46, had previously insisted he would not marry Sarah, 29, unless she proposed to him.

“It’s always tough watching your ex move on, no matter how amicable things are,” suggests an insider.

Adding insult to injury, Dannii – who hasn’t had a public romance since her fling with music producer Adrian Newman in 2018 – has also had to standby as her older sister Kylie’s relationship heats up.

The 52-year-old pop princess has been dating Paul Solomons, the creative director of British GQ magazine, since 2018. Recently, sources told New Idea that the lovebirds have been quietly planning a secret wedding in Australia.

Though, their plans have been put on hold due to COVID-19.

Dannii's ex Kris Smith is now engaged to new partner Sarah. Instagram

Mid-last-year, as the virus took its toll on Victoria in particular, the smitten kittens rode out the pandemic in a “happy love bubble” in London where, rumour has it, they’ve been “talking marriage”.

Although, apparently, the pop princess would prefer to get married in her hometown down under.

“Family is so important to Kylie,” a source told New Idea back in October 2020, “so she wants her mum and dad and siblings to be at her wedding.”

Do we hear wedding bells? Kylie and Paul are keen to get hitched post-pandemic. Getty

At the time, the source alleged, “she and Paul are monitoring the situation in Victoria closely because they obviously want to wait until they can fly home safely and not put anyone at risk.”

Now, fans are speculating that Kylie managed to step foot on Australian soil before London entered its recent tier 4 lockdown – perhaps the pop princess will be reunited with her loved ones sooner rather than later.

