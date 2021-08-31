"198 hours until I can go home." Instagram

Uploading a photo of the pair together, Danny took a moment to reflect on his current situation, and what's waiting for him when he gets home.

"198 hours until I can go home," he began in the caption.

"(Into home lockdown that is) nearly half way through Police 👮‍♀️ quarantine - gunna stop winging, I got plenty of good things going on in my life," Danny said.

One of those good things he's referring to is no doubt his partner, who we can assume has been a great support while they're separated.

Danny shared this photo of him and his partner Veronica. Instagram

Veronica also took a moment to dedicate a message to Danny, and shared the same photo to her Instagram along with an insight into her "lockdown life".

"Grateful for the one small freedom to see my significant other during lockdown...whilst we helplessly watch everything else around us shut down and come undone," she penned.

It's unclear when the two got together officially, but Veronica made her first appearance on Danny's Instagram in July.

Danny starred in Big Brother 2021. Seven

With the time apart due to quarantine and also the time Danny has spent in the Big Brother VIP house, the couple are no doubt eager to reunite.

Filming for the reality TV show started a few weeks ago, with Danny to star alongside local names like Jessika Power and Imogen Anthony, and also international stars like Meghan Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr and Caitlyn Jenner.

Having appeared on the 2021 Big Brother season, his experience will certainly come in handy, where he played a strong and strategic game until the very end.