Chloe posed with her leg extended in the air towards Gustavo's muscular chest on one pic.

In another, the Dancing With the Stars hopeful was seen being held up in a pose by her Italian partner.

Chloe admitted to fans that she found her training for the show a challenge.

"This is the biggest physical and psychological challenge yet. Completely having to unlearn the way I used to dance: I love pushing myself, and sometimes I have those moments 'omg can I do this? I’m a freakin amateur at this!' 'I’ve Never done any of this style of dance! I’m insane!' and the @gustavoviglio looks me in the eyes and without saying a word I have faith in myself again. Let’s do this. #dwtsau #youcandoanything #itsallabouthavingfun #australiazoowildlifehospital #animals are my heart," she wrote in a caption alongside the photos.

With her previous pole-dancing experience it's thought that Chloe will be a natural on the dancefloor and will go far in the competition.

She went on to thank her dance partner in another caption.

"Dance with me oh oh oh 🤩 been training hard today!! I love my soul brother @gustavoviglio thank you for teaching me, and for being the kindest funniest brother I never had. #dwtsau" she wrote.