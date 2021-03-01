Schapelle has well and truly become part of the Seven family, appearing on their show SAS: Australia last year.
She quit after just two days, and our source say it’s likely she won’t last long on the dance floor either!
While it’s been confirmed that DWTS alumni Ada Nicodemou, Tom Williams and Erin McNaught are also returning, a handful of first-time “wildcard” celebrities, including Schapelle Corby and Matthew Johnson, will be joining them.
However, not everyone is happy with the new additions.
WATCH BELOW: Schapelle Corby forced to defend her innocence on SAS Australia
New Idea hears inaugural winner Bec Hewitt is disappointed producers cast convicted drug smuggler, Schapelle.
“Bec loves the fact that the show is family friendly and thinks casting someone as controversial as Schapelle goes against everything it stands for,” tells one source.
