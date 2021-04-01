DWTS All Stars will premiere after Easter. Seven

The celebrities will be divided into two groups, taking to the stage on alternate nights across the season. The leaderboard will be determined by a combination of judges’ scores and scores from the studio audience, with eliminations in every episode.

The grand finale will see six couples make it through, where they will dance their hearts out for the coveted mirror ball trophy and prize money for their nominated charity.

Channel 7 has revealed its complete line-up for DWTS All Stars. Seven

The entire cast list has been gradually revealed over the past few weeks, with Home And Away stars Ada Nicodemou, Bec Hewitt, Lincoln Lewis and Luke Jacobz to return to the ballroom.

Wildcard contestants also include convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby, former Bachelor Matty J, and The Voice's Renee Bargh.

Returning to the dance floor arena are also original hosts Daryl Somers and Sonia Kruger, and original judges Helen Richey, Todd McKenney, Paul Mercurio and Mark Wilson.

Five former champions will return to the dance floor, along with four wildcards. Seven

Currently rehearsing for the upcoming DWTS special, the stars have been sharing behind the scenes updates, with Kyly Clarke recently revealing the physical toll she’s suffered.

“Working extremely hard every day to create amazing dances for you all to see. I would have to say this has been one of the toughest five weeks of intense dancing that I’ve ever experienced,” she penned.