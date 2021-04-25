Luke Jacobz was named winner of Dancing With The Stars: All Stars Channel Seven

The cast was star-studded with our favourite OGs this year. Seven

This season has truly been one to remember.

As Channel Seven took the reigns of the iconic Australian show, they brought back a number of old faces who've slayed the Dancing D-floor in seasons past.

From Ada's big win 16 years ago to Luke Jacobz' 2008 extravaganza, seeing the stars return has been a true treat to witness.

Luke won the show back in 2008. Seven

There's no denying the excitement each celebrity felt in returning to the dance floor.

Speaking to TV WEEK in the midst of the new season, Luke told us: "It gives me so much joy, I go to bed with a smile on my face knowing that I'm gonna get up and dance the next day."

Renee Bargh, who was sadly eliminated just before the grand finale also gushed about the experience and her cast mates: "We're actually all just a big family - can we make a tour happen?!"

The stars of the show bonded over the experience. Instagram

While it was a short season, it didn't leave us any less satisfied - the dose of nostalgia really set it off.

Indeed, seeing the likes of Bec Hewitt, who shied away from the limelight while raising her three kids, was a dream come true for many OG Summer Bay purists.

And speaking of Home and Away, can we talk about that Diner reunion!?

A Home and Away reunion! Instagram

So while the season may be over, the image of Lincoln Lewis v Kylie Clarke v Manu Feildel (AKA, the most unexpected mix of celebrities ever) continues to live in our minds.

Congrats to our 2021 champs!

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.