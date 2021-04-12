That’s right: Dancing With The Stars is back on Channel Seven, with Sonia Kruger and Daryl Somers teaming up to host the reality TV favourite.

Ahh, it’s the show that separates the stars who have a natural flair for the quick step and those who are quick to well, misstep.

All our favourites celebs including Bec Hewitt, Ada Nicodemou, Manu Feildel and Tom Williams have all returned for a shot at that famous Mirror Ball trophy while a couple of wildcards like Matty Johnson and Schapelle Corby have also entered the mix.

But sadly, not all these high-profile names will end the show triumphant. And, with the All Stars series airing for a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it two weeks on air, the contestants are dropping like flies!

Scroll on for everyone who’s danced their way out of the competition so far