"I've never danced before, I haven't even danced at my wedding, I literally have no dance experience," confessed Dami.

Who is Dami Im?

Dami Im is a Korean-born Australian singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist performing artist.

Twenty-two years ago, Dami’s mother, Hae Yun Lee, an opera singer, and father Dong Eal Im moved to Australia in a bid to give their daughter and her younger brother, Kenny, a better life.

Confirming she would be taking part on Instagram, Dami said she was excited – and nervousness – about the show.

Why is Dami Im famous?

Dami Im is known for achieving the highest Eurovision score for Australia in 2016.

Her song ‘Sound of Silence’ put her in second place with a total of 511 points. Dami said she’ll be ‘throwing her hat into the ring’ for Eurovision 2021, too.

Before her first Eurovision appearance, Dami won the fifth season of The X Factor Australia and subsequently received a recording contract with Sony

After winning The X Factor, Im released her debut and winner's single ‘Alive’, which debuted at number one on the ARIA Singles Chart. This was followed by the release of her self-titled second studio album, which debuted at number one the ARIA Albums Chart and went platinum.

"I think one of the reasons I decided to do ‘Dancing’ was so that I could be more open with people," she has said.

"A lot of people saw me through ‘X Factor’ and ‘Eurovision’ but I think I’ve grown so much over the last few years and I just want to tap into the opportunity to share more of myself with the audience," she said.

Dami will be joined by Beau Ryan, Ed Kavalee, Celia Pacquola, Dean Wells, Angie Kent, Claudia Karvan, Travis Cloke, Chloe Lattanzi and Christian Wilkins.

Dancing With The Stars continues on Channel 10 on Sundays at 7:30pm.