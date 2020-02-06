Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi is one of the celebrity contestants in Dancing With the Stars Australia 2020. But who is she?

The 34-year-old giddily took to Instagram to announce the news telling followers, “I can’t wait to show you my moves!”

In previous posts the classically-trained dancer has posed next to a stripper pole in dance studios writing, “Dancing is my true place. Where all masks are removed and my naked heart is filled with passion and unapologetic sensuality.”

Chloe, whose dance partner is Gustavo Viglio has the unwavering support of her Grease star mother for her role in the show, and Olivia has been spotted visiting her during dance rehearsals.