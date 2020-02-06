WATCH: Olivia Newton-John flies Down Under to support Chloe Lattanzi in DWTS
The 34-year-old giddily took to Instagram to announce the news telling followers, “I can’t wait to show you my moves!”
In previous posts the classically-trained dancer has posed next to a stripper pole in dance studios writing, “Dancing is my true place. Where all masks are removed and my naked heart is filled with passion and unapologetic sensuality.”
Chloe, whose dance partner is Gustavo Viglio has the unwavering support of her Grease star mother for her role in the show, and Olivia has been spotted visiting her during dance rehearsals.
Who is Chloe Lattanzi?
The daughter of actress and singer Olivia Newton-John and actor Matt Lattanzi,
Fun fact: Max Born, a Nobel Prize winner, is her great-grandfather.
Chloe and her mother Olivia are very close.
Paul Redmond/Getty
Why is Chloe Lattanzi famous?
A singer/songwriter and occasional actress, Chloe is best known for her appearance on the MTV reality show Rock the Cradle.
She made her acting debut at age seven with a small appearance on the soap opera Paradise Beach.
Chloe has also performed with her mother on tour in addition to co-writing some of her songs, including ‘Can I Trust Your Arms.’
Chloe has also become known for her raunchy displays, which she shares with fans on Instagram.
