Dan has revealed that in the months leading up to his son’s birth, he was forced to choose between going abroad for work and leaving pregnant Zoe at home. Getty

“That was even a harder conversation to have,” Dan said, reflecting on his choice to leave pregnant Zoe at home while he flew overseas to work on a yet-to-be announced project.

“This is almost a tricky topic because I’m on hiatus on a job that has not yet been announced and it is a big job, it’s a massive job for a massive company and I’m alongside an incredible cast,” he added.

Dan went on to say that when he was offered the opportunity to be involved in the Irish-based project he was still filming the Sky One series Strikeback.

Daniel MacPherson and his wife Zoe Ventoura recently confirmed that they secretly welcomed their first child, a baby boy called Austin, late last year. Getty

“Thankfully I have a very understanding wife when I rang up and said, ‘Hey I think I might have got this job’, having told her that I was going to take at least three months off to come home and recover from seven months away and be there as a husband and as a new father,” he said.

Dan said that he feels blessed that he has a partner who understands the demands of the industry, which allows him to pursue projects that are not normal and make it work.

“Thankfully I have someone in my life who understands the way I think and is open to that and it’s all working out,” he added.

Dan confessed that Austin hadn’t even been born when he made the decision to jet off to Ireland for work. Getty

Dan concluded by saying while some might question how he can manage working in another country with his family at home, he and Zoe are making it work.

“It’s all working out – and that’s the best thing,” he said.

Before their recent return to Australia, Dan admitted that he and Zoe were frequently living apart due to work commitments – and that this had hampered their ability to start a family.