Dacre Montgomery, who is well known for playing Billy in the hit series Stranger Things

The Stranger Things star also said that although he enjoys watching superhero films, he isn’t drawn to playing one.

“This is an interesting moment for me, I am not really interested in doing a super hero film, it doesn’t really interest me at this point. I am really trying to craft something that my childhood self really dreamt of when I watched small independent films with cool filmmakers and gritty engaging harrowing stories. But I still love to go to the cinema and watch stuff like X Men”.

Other names that have been floated to play the role of Wolverine are Other names touted include Taron Egerton, Paul Mescal, Milo Gibson and Daniel Radcliffe.

Dacre Montgomery also Steve Binder in the award-winning Elvis movie.