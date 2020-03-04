Former Married At First Sight star Cyrell Paule has given fans another sneak peek at her adorable newborn son, Boston. Instagram

At one point, the vivacious reality star is heard saying that she going to give her little son a hairdo that will be similar to his daddy, former Love Island star Eden Dally.

After several brush strokes, the tiny infant gives his mumma a smile before closing his eyes and falling asleep.

“@dallyedenWhen mafs is on but ur hair needs to be on fleek,” Cyrell captioned the video.

Eden then reshared the video to his own Instagram Story, with the accompanying caption: “How handsome is this little man” and two “in love” heart eye emojis.

Cyrell and Eden are clearly smitten with Boston, with the doting parents regularly posting snaps of their social media.

After welcoming the infant into the world last month, Cyrell has posted several snaps, with the most recent being a sweet snap of Boston resting in his baby capsule.

“Boston’s face watching everyone cheat on MAFs,” Cyrell cheekily captioned.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the snap, with one person writing: “Stop!!! You guys have made the cutest widdle bubba.”

Another person stated: “Stopppppppppppp I can’t deal with his cuteness I’m coming over this weekend I can no longer wait.”