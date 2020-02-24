Former Married At First Sight star Cyrell Paule has addressed the rumours about her beau Eden Dally hooking up with this season’s bride Natasha Spencer. Supplied

He replied: “Three years ago, we had a little fling. I was her personal trainer and that’s why her body was looking in top shape… so we had a little fling, but now we’re just friends.”

Eden went on to say that despite any rumours, Cyrell wasn’t angry with him for hooking up with Natasha because it was in the past.

“Guys, most of the time Eden was talking to Natasha, we were in the same room,” Cyrell chimed in.

Speaking during an exclusive video for WHO magazine, Cyrell finally set the record straight, with the help of her "baby daddy", who answered her questions directly. Supplied

“It’s exactly what she said. She was calling him up for advice because he’d been on Love Island, and she’d just got into MAFS and she didn’t know how to deal with the whole thing,”

Eden added: “I was just lending a hand. I’m a popular guy, what can I say!”

Cyrell quipped: “He also gets around, but that’s OK. It’s in the past, I’ve forgiven him for worse females he’s dated… is dated even the right word?”

Eden went on to say that despite any rumours, Cyrell wasn’t angry with him for hooking up with Natasha because it was in the past. Instagram

She then quizzed Eden on whether dating was the correct term, to which he replied: “It was just one of those one-night things.”

Hamming it up for the camera, Cyrell then quipped: “I hate you, the things you put me through,” before she laughed alongside Eden, who was also smirking.

Cyrell then wrapped up the candid confession by saying she just wanted to “clear up” the rumours once and for all, so everyone knew there wasn’t tension between herself and Eden.

“Everyone has a past. Cyrell’s had boyfriends, I’ve had girlfriends… that’s just life,” Eden added, to which Cyrell quipped: “I feel like you’ve had more girlfriends!”