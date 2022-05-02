New Idea can exclusively reveal that the MasterChef guest judge plonked down $6.5 million on the former Triunfo Wines estate. Instagram

Taking to Instagram last week alongside his wife, actress Lindsay Price, Curtis said, “We found a little piece of paradise … We want to make wine, grow trees and have some farm animals.”

Now, New Idea can exclusively reveal that the MasterChef guest judge plonked down $6.5 million on the former Triunfo Wines estate, nestled in the mountain range between Agoura Hills and Malibu.

Curtis and Lindsay, 45, are the proud new owners of 22 hectares surrounding a two-bedroom, one bathroom building and wine cellar – with insiders revealing the real estate deal is part of his future business plans.

Curtis and Lindsay, 45, are the proud new owners of 22 hectares surrounding a two-bedroom, one bathroom building and wine cellar. Triunfo Creek Vineyards

Curtis already owns Gwen and Maude restaurants in LA, and Georgie, a fine dining and butchery combo in Dallas. He also runs Curtis Stone Events, where he caters for high-profile clients including Gwyneth Paltrow and the Screen Actors’ Guild.

The LA hospitality scene is already “buzzing” over what Curtis has in store next, especially given he teased on social media: “I’ve got some things in store for you as well.”

“The big rumour is that he’s going to bring out his own range of wines,” says our source.

“He is well on his way to building the perfect foodie empire and he plans to pass it all down to his boys when they’re old enough. He is doing this all for them.”

When the Triunfo Wines estate was first listed in June 2019, it came with the staggering asking price of USD$7.5 million. Triunfo Creek Vineyards

When the Triunfo Wines estate was first listed in June 2019, it came with the staggering asking price of USD$7.5 million, which at today’s exchange rate is AUD$10.4 million.

But it’s not all business above pleasure for Curtis and his family, which includes sons Hudson, 10, and Emerson, seven.

“It’s not a big enough place for them to live, so they will stay in their family home in Brentwood – at least for the time being,” says a source. “But they’re excited for all the possibilities and spending loads of time out there as a family.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!