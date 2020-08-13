Crown Prince Frederik (pictured) has reunited with his brother, Prince Joachim after the younger sibling suffered a terrifying blood clot which resulted in emergency brain surgery. Getty

Elder brother Crown Prince Frederik was no doubt concerned for his younger brother when news surfaced of his sudden blood clot.

Now, as Prince Joachim returns back to his summer home in France, Frederik has taken the first opportunity to be with him.

The pair were pictured together sharing some breakfast outside the residence, Château de Cayx in the south of France.

In the caption, the Palace wrote: "Prince Joachim is still in fast recovery, but still needs peace around him."

The Palace also elaborated on Frederik's quick trip to the South of France to see his brother.

"HRH The Crown Prince returned home from France yesterday, where he has visited his brother, H.K.H. Prince Joachim, H.K.H. Princess Marie and the couple's two children."

Hundreds of fans took to the comments section to wish the Prince good health and a speedy recovery after the shock incident.

"God bedring," many wrote, which translates to "get well" in English.

The Palace previously shared a statement on the Prince's health following the medical procedure, telling its Instagram following: "His Royal Highness Prince Joachim underwent surgery on Saturday night, July 25, 2020 for a blood clot in his brain at the University Hospital of Toulouse, France.

"After the recent days of hospitalisation and treatment in the intensive care unit, it is now the doctors' assessment that Prince Joachim will not have physical or other consequences but as a result of the blood clot."

Crown Prince Joachim (left) attending a royal function alongside Princess Mary (centre) and husband Crown Prince Frederik (right). Getty

The Prince and Princess Marie share two young children: Prince Henrik, aged 11 and Princess Athena, aged eight.

He also has two elder sons whom he shares with his former wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.

His oldest son, Prince Nikolai, now 20, is now an international model, while his second eldest son Felix just celebrated his 18th birthday.

Here's hoping his recovery continues to go smoothly!

