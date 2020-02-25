RELATED: Meet Cristiano Ronaldo’s twins

Who Is Cristiano Ronaldo?

Ronaldo is one of the most celebrated and decorated football players of all time. He won the coveted Ballon d’Or not just once, not twice, but a record five times – tying only with fellow football great Lionel Messi.

In his more than two-decade career, his teams won five Champion Leagues. On top of the hundreds of trophies and medals (and record-breaking stats), he also holds the record for the first player to ever win the European Golden Boot four times.

The 35-year-old Portuguese star player is currently the captain of his home country’s national team. Initially signed with Manchester United, he now plays for the Italian team Juventus which signed him at a record-breaking 112-million euro salary ($AUD 181.23-million). With a net worth of roughly €408-million ($AUD 658 million), he’s currently one of the richest athletes in the world.

On top of that, Ronaldo just made €60.69-million (or $AUD 97.51-million) for endorsement deals alone last year – catapulting his celebrity fame even more. His massive social media following allows him to demand a whopping €911,000 (or $AUD 1.46-million) for a single sponsored post on Instagram or Twitter.

A ‘Family First’ Man

Cristiano Ronaldo is the father of four kids: eldest son Cristiano Jr (age 9), twins via surrogate Eva and Mateo (age 2), and he and Georgina’s first biological child together, Alana Martina (age 2). Rodriguez takes care of her daughter and also has taken over the maternal responsibilities for Ronaldo's other three children.

Even after having a daughter together, Georgina denied rumours that she was engaged to CR7, although she said she would love to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife in the future. Ronaldo himself, in an ITV interview with Piers Morgan, said, “Of course I’m in love with her. ‘We’ll be (married) one day, for sure. It’s my mum’s dream as well. So, one day. Why not?"

The two have been going strong despite major challenges in their relationship. Also addressed in the exclusive ITV interview is the rape allegation hurled against him and how it has been affecting his private life. He denied the allegation but admitted, “You have a girlfriend, you have a family, you have kids. When they play with your honesty it’s bad, it’s hard.”

Amid the controversy, Rodriguez showed even more support for her beau. In her post on Instagram, she said, “You always transform the obstacles that are put in your way into impulse and strength to show how great you are. Thank you for making us enjoy each game.” She ended with, “Always more and better. I love you @cristiano.”

Who Is Georgina Rodriguez?

Georgina Rodriguez comes from a small town in Jaca, north of Spain. She was raised by her mother Ana and her father Jorge, a retired Argentinian footballer. She had a rough childhood as her father struggled with alcoholism and illegal drug convictions. But this didn’t stop her from chasing her dreams, even as a child.

Rodriguez had always wanted to be a ballet dancer before shifting to a modelling career. She was determined to make it big by studying English in London and soon left her hometown to work. Like Ronaldo, the Argentinian-Spanish beauty is a hardworking woman with her own goals to score in life.

A ‘Biography’ Of Their Love

The couple’s love story started in a Gucci store in Spain back in 2016. Then-Madrid player Ronaldo was shopping for summer clothes when he met Rodriguez, who was working as a sales representative in the same store. Since then, the two were inseparable as Rodriguez ended up quitting her job to dodge the barrage of paparazzi that began harassing her after her relationship with Ronaldo went public. Now, she’s a full-time mum and fiancee to the Portuguese star.

The two have yet to drop the date of the wedding day (or an engagement announcement, for that matter), but it seems like Ronaldo found the love of his life off the field. Despite the 10-year age gap, the attractive couple shares a lot in common – from rough childhoods to determination and ambition. Also, unlike Ronaldo’s previous girlfriend Irina Shayk, Rodriguez gets along pretty well with the footballer’s mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro.

Stay Tuned For Wedding News!

Both Cristiano and Georgina Rodriguez claim it was love at first sight, and with every day that passes, their love seems to reach new heights. With everything going smoothly with the couple, this match might be tying the knot soon.

