Seven

One fan wrote, “Totally watching it, love you Cos so talented [sic],” while another commented, “[So] excited and happy your tour made it to TV.”

“That’s fantastic!! My kids will also be very excited to watch it…” yet another fan wrote under Cosentino’s post.

Cosentino first rose to fame in 2011, after placing second on Australia’s Got Talent. The magician lost to singer Jack Vidgen.

WATCH: Cosentino performs at the AGT finale

Over the years, Cosentino has toured the world showcasing various spectacular tricks and illusions to captivated audiences.

His tours have made Cosentino Live Nation’s highest selling Australian act. And Cosentino’s most recent tour Decennium - which is featured in the upcoming TV special - broke ticket sales records across Australia.

Cosentino also won Dancing With The Stars Australia in 2013 and appeared as an intruder in the sixth season of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Australia in 2020.