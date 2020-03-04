Aussie mum Leanne showed off her hoards Facebook

Revealing where she bought her stockpiled goods, Leanne explained to Facebook followers that it was "mostly half price at supermarkets but occasionally you’ll hear of great specials elsewhere ... like boxes of Cussons soap for $1 from Amcal chemists, I bought like 30."

Earlier this week, Rebecca Judd revealed she is the latest person to fall victim to coronavirus panic-buying.

Something that AFL WAG Bec found out first hand, and took to Instagram Stories on Monday to share, as she saw nothing but empty shelves at her local Coles store in Melbourne's Brighton.

"Guys, for real. This is the Brighton Coles and there's no toilet paper," the mother-of-four said as she walked down to toilet paper aisle.

Bec then zoomed in on a tiny section on one shelf that stocked just a few packs of loo roll.

"There's a bit left so I'm grabbing it all, just down there," she said.

"That's it, that's where the toilet paper usually lives."

"Oh, my God. Imagine not having any toilet paper. Far out," the radio host continued.

Rebecca then shared a photo of the back seat of her car, where she unloaded packs of toilet paper she purchased.

"Bought three packs," she captioned the snap. "People were stocking up on toothpaste and long life milk too."

However according to experts, there's no need to hoard essential items.

Speaking to ABC Melbourne yesterday, Dr Tony Bartone, president of the Australian Medical Association, said there’s no reason for shoppers to start panic buying in preparation for a national calamity which might not eventuate.

“There’s no reason to go out and panic buy, you know, the almost bunker level materials at this present time,” Dr Bartone said.

He acknowledging there may be some delays in the global supply chain due to COVID-19, however he said “some of the reports and the queues outside of supermarkets completely are disproportionate to the issues at hand.”