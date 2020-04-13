This clever toilet roll hack has gone viral. Facebook

Squashing it down saves using too much. Facebook

She wrote: "Kids home from school? Going through toilet paper faster than usual? Try squashing the roll - so it doesn't spin so quickly and then not as much will be pulled off."

The result is less loo roll used, which saves money and precious toilet roll, which is still difficult to come by in many supermarkets after many people have stockpiled the household staple.

Facebook users were quick to comment on the idea.

"Mind blowing!! I'm definitely trying this - for me!" one woman wrote.

"I had to do that. My kids would just pull it until it stops," another mum commented.

Said a third: "How can something so simple be so genius! You are amazing."