Aussie mum's simple lockdown loo roll saving hack
Why didn't we think of this?!
A savvy shopper has shared her simple hack for ensuring her loo rolls last longer as her family is in coronavirus lockdown.
The Aussie mum shared her clever trick to the Mums Who Budget & Save Facebook page, and it has since gone viral.
The woman explained that she squashes the toilet roll before she puts it on her holder.
This ensures the toilet paper doesn't spin as fast when you go to reach for some, resulting in less paper used each time.
Genius!
This clever toilet roll hack has gone viral.
Squashing it down saves using too much.
She wrote: "Kids home from school? Going through toilet paper faster than usual? Try squashing the roll - so it doesn't spin so quickly and then not as much will be pulled off."
The result is less loo roll used, which saves money and precious toilet roll, which is still difficult to come by in many supermarkets after many people have stockpiled the household staple.
Facebook users were quick to comment on the idea.
"Mind blowing!! I'm definitely trying this - for me!" one woman wrote.
"I had to do that. My kids would just pull it until it stops," another mum commented.
Said a third: "How can something so simple be so genius! You are amazing."