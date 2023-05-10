Identity of viral coronation 'Grim Reaper' revealed
The ominous figure at King Charles' coronation has finally been unmasked.
King Charles III's coronation day was one to remember. Between the celebrity attendees, Prince Louis' cheeky antics, and the crowning moment, it was hard to pick a highlight - but one unexpected moment seems to have stolen the show...
Dubbed the coronation 'Grim Reaper', during the official ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, a shadowy, hooded figure was seen passing through the doorway in a hurried manner.
Dressed in a head-to-toe black cloak and carrying a pointed staff, Internet users couldn't help but question who this mystery figure is.
The unscheduled 'Grim Reaper' appearance immediately reached viral status, with some even going so far to attribute the attendee's identity to the not-present Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.
The 'Grim Reaper' in question.
"Why is the Grim Reaper at the Coronation celebrations !!" one user Tweeted.
"Who is that?!" another replied anxiously.
After much speculation, however, the rumours have finally been put to rest. The supposed deathmonger appearance was in fact a verger.
While not an official part of the ceremony, a verger is charged with attending to the church. Acting as a caretaker, they assist with church services and sometimes carry a rod before a bishop or dean as a symbol of status.
Finally, we can rest easy as the 'suspicious' ceremony appearance was simply a backstage blip.