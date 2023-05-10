King Charles III's coronation day was one to remember. Between the celebrity attendees, Prince Louis' cheeky antics, and the crowning moment, it was hard to pick a highlight - but one unexpected moment seems to have stolen the show...

Dubbed the coronation 'Grim Reaper', during the official ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, a shadowy, hooded figure was seen passing through the doorway in a hurried manner.

Dressed in a head-to-toe black cloak and carrying a pointed staff, Internet users couldn't help but question who this mystery figure is.

WATCH: King Charles III is crowned King of England. Article continues after video.