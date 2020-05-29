Lawrence Eastland has paid tribute to his late mum Cornelia Frances two years after her death. Instagram

Last year on the same date, Lawrence also took to Instagram to mark the one-year anniversary of her death with a sweet photograph of the pair together.

In the image, Lawrence is shown wrapping his mum in a hug as the two smile at the camera.

"One year ago today I held your hands as you passed away, it was one of the biggest days of my life and not a single second has gone by with out me missing you insanely,” Lawrence captioned his snap.

“I still feel you around me my dear beautiful mum! Lost but never forgotten."

Cornelia was well known for her role as Morag on Home And Away (pictured with Judy Nunn, Ray Meagher and Norman Corburn) Channel Seven

The actress was first diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2016. Sadly, the disease spread to her hip and, despite chemotherapy and radiation treatment, it had metastasised to her spine.

“Ever the trouper, she remains positive and is hoping for a miracle,” Lawrence told New Idea in 2018, after he gave up work and left his Byron Bay home to hold vigil by his mother’s bedside in Sydney.

Lawrence previously shared this photo taken of Cornelia in the final days before her passing. Instagram

Cornelia, who was also known for her roles in The Young Doctors, Sons and Daughters and The Weakest Link, sadly passed away in May 2018, aged 77.

Following her death, Lawrence shared a very emotional picture of his resting mother.

“A very personal photo of my mum during one of her resting moments, she is so peaceful, soft and serene. I truly love this woman,” he wrote alongside it.