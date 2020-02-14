“There is going to be people who are going to be very unhappy that this is coming out. People who want it silenced. Nothing can stop it at this point.
“That’s why we’re only showing it one time. We want to get it out. I’ve done my job, I’ve kept my promise.
Corey has spoken out about his abusers before, and back in November 2017 he appeared on Dr Oz and named one of his alleged sexual abusers, just days after announcing to the world that he was campaigning to create the documentary outing a Hollywood pedophile ring.
During the Dr Oz episode, the former child star named his former assistant and actor Jon Grissom as one of the men who allegedly sexually assaulted him as a child, and also told the host he has called LAPD's Elite Special Assault Section and an investigation was underway.
Feldman told the popular television host at the time, "This guy on his MySpace page and his Facebook page has got pictures of me and Corey Haim. He still taunts it and flaunts it."
Grissom has reportedly previously responded to Feldman's allegations of child abuse, writing in a social media comment, "I said it's not me I'm sick and tired of saying that when no one listens. So goddammit I'm not repeating it anymore."
Dr Oz today posted a video online claiming his legal team has uncovered that Grissom reportedly has an extensive criminal record and went to jail for child molestation.
"Everything from assault, theft, drugs...in 2001 he was arrested on child molestation charges, he was found guilty in 2003 and served time in prison," a Dr Oz lawyer said.