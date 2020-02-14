Feldman, 48, says he has hired 24-hour security ahead of the release of his new documentary in which he reveals who raped him and his late friend Corey Haim when they were children.

Corey has fought to get his documentary, My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, made amid legal issues surrounding the former child star actually naming people he says are responsible for abuse he suffered as a kid, reports news.com.au.

“There are things you have to do for insurance reasons when you’re putting out something like this. This is very, very dangerous stuff and it’s very risky stuff. You know we have to have 24-hour armed security, we don’t know what’s gonna happen,” he said.

“Of course we have fear, there’s been two attempts on my life. There obviously could be more, we hope not but we don’t know what’s going to happen … It’s scary, it’s very, very scary.”

“I am able to say the names of who did what and the details of who did what,” Feldman said of the film.

The documentary will screen just once, on March 9 around the world.