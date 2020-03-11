Corey Haim and Corey Feldman in 1987. Patrick McMullen

Allegations about Sheen surfaced in 2017, when former actor Dominick Brascia told the National Enquirer, 'Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas. He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.'

Feldman also names Brascia as one of Haim's abusers in the documentary.

Back in 2017, Sheen strenuously denied Brascia's allegations. 'In my nearly 35 years as a celebrated entertainer, I have been nothing shy of a forthright, noble and valiant courier of the truth.

'Consistently admitting and owning a laundry list of shortcomings, wrongdoings, and indiscretions this traveler hath traveled - however, every man has a breaking point.

'These radically groundless and unfounded allegations end now. I now take a passionate stand against those who wish to even entertain the sick and twisted lies against me. GAME OVER.'

Haim's own mother, Judy Haim publicly supported Sheen's denial, and insisted Brascia was the only one who'd molested her son.

This week, Sheen released another statement, pointing to Hiam's mother as proof.

'These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period. I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say,' his statement read.

In the film, Feldman also accused actor Jon Grissom, nightclub owner Alphy Hoffman and former talent manager Marty Weiss of abusing Haim.

Grissom denied the allegations, saying, 'I said it's not me I'm sick and tired of saying that when no one listens,' while Weiss also denied abusing the child star. He said via Twitter last month, 'Corey Haim would never grandstand sex abuse for profit nor would he have thrown innocent names around due to personal vendettas.

'The fact that Feldman uses me to convince ppl that CH was a sex fiend is horrific and exposes both his jealousy of Haim & CF's friendship with me.'

As for Hoffman, he has not publicly addressed Feldman's claims since he was first named back in 2017.