Now Emese has turned up in Ukraine hosting a press conference for the International Legion of Defence of Ukraine with three legionnaires.

In a 20-minute video posted to Facebook, Emese fronts the international media to discuss the legions actions during the conflict.

“The purpose of this is for us to be able to tell what is really happening in the legion and how things really are,” she said.

According to the Daily Mail, Emese was announced as the legions communication director on July 1. Ironically her call sign is, “Mockingjay”.

However, it’s not the first appearance of Emese in the war torn country. Last month she posted a picture to Facebook of herself dressed in khaki greens and holding an AR-15.

According to a comment on the post, Emese had been in Ukraine for three months at this point. Documents obtained by the Daily Mail suggest she signed up in April.

The legion used the same image of Emese in their own promotional material, pasting text over the top stating, “You can bomb our cities. You can't bomb the resistance.”

Since her background is hazy to say the least, we’re unsure of Emese’s actual qualifications for her current position. In 2020 she was claiming to be a cyber security expert.

Emese left Australia in February last year and was apparently living it up in Maderia, an island off the coast of Portugal before her sudden career change.

