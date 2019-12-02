Constance Hall attends her tour in her underwear on Dec 2 because she's "too hot" Instagram

She continued: "Shit really hit the fan between Denz recently and I and I’m glad it did, we both needed a wake up call ... The truth is we have come back to a place that’s good ... We still have heaps of work to do. I love the man. He drives me insane. But I love him."

Speaking about her children, she added: "I have felt the parental guilt of being away from my kids."

The feminist author was writing from the road where she attended one of her events in Gladstone, Queensland, wearing her underwear and what she described as a bad fake tan job because she is "too hot".

She said she was doing so despite putting on "17kg" during her tour.

It's not the first time Constance has shared her marriage woes. Sometimes the pair share their downs, but more often than not they are sharing their very intimate ups.

In August, Denim wrote that they enjoyed roadside sex because they found themselves with a broken radio on a long car trip.

Denim took to his Facebook to relive the moment for their followers which took place between Perth and their reclusive family treehouse in the valley of Margaret’s River.

"One thing led to another and we end up entangled like copulating snakes on the side of the road," he said.