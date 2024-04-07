Abby (on far left) married army veteran Josh Bowling. Social media

The pair are dicephalus conjoined twins, which is a rare form of partial twinning where two heads are connected to one torso.

They share a bloodstream and all organs below the waist, but each has their own heart, lungs and spinal cord. Abby controls their right arm and leg, and Brittany the left side limbs. They can eat and write separately and also simultaneously.

The twins came to fame on Oprah's show.

Now 34, Abby and Brittany teach Year 5 at a primary school in New Brighton, Minnesota. They love children and help Josh, also 34, co-parent his eight-year-old daughter Isabella Rose, from his first marriage.

If Abby can realise her own dream of becoming a mum, Isabella may soon have a little brother or sister to play with. She and Brittany revealed over a decade ago that “we are going to be mums one day”, but added, “we don’t want to talk about how it’s going to work yet.”

Josh already has a daughter from his previous marriage. Social media

The world first became intrigued by the remarkable twins when they appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show at just six years old. They returned to the spotlight 16 years later with their own reality TV series, Abby & Brittany.

Their parents opted not to separate them because of the high risk that only one would survive. Abby and Brittany have always maintained, “We are totally different people”.

